ECP to hear petition against Ali Gilani on 11th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday fixed for hearing a petition filed by PTI MNAs Farrukh Habib and Kanwal Shozab against Ali Haider Gilani, son of PPP leader and Senator-elect Yusuf Raza Gilani, in the video case on March 11.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission will hear the petition.

The PTI alleges that Haider was involved in sale and purchase of conscience of MNAs for his father’s election.

The ECP also set for hearing a petition against PTI for alleged corruption in the Senate elections and giving money to women members. It will also hear a petition on March 11 filed by PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari.

It may be recalled that on March 2, a day before the Senate elections, the alleged video of Ali Haider Gilani went viral in which he allegedly tells a PTI MNA how to waste ballot papers.

Following the release of the video, PTI demanded that the Election Commission disqualify Gilani from running in the Senate elections, while his own son said about his video that he did not talk to the members of the National Assembly about money and that he had met them many times.

The Election Commission later took note of the video and announced an investigation on merit.