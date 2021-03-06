Sri Lankan HC for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Sri Lankan High Commissioner vice admiral (retd) Mohan Wijewickrama has said that his country is trying to enhance the volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Friday, the HC said that Sri Lanka was the second largest trade partner of Pakistan in South Asia.

“Our potential was $2.5 billion but our bilateral trade was stuck up at only $388 million despite signing the Free Trade Agreement”, he added. He told that Sri Lankan exports to Pakistan were only $64 million and he intends to enhance it to a reasonable level. He said that Pakistan had inked its first Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Sri Lanka providing duty free access to each other.

He said that Pakistan imported 10 million tons of black tea under this agreement which reflects our close relations.