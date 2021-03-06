close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

Sri Lankan HC for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

FAISALABAD: Sri Lankan High Commissioner vice admiral (retd) Mohan Wijewickrama has said that his country is trying to enhance the volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Friday, the HC said that Sri Lanka was the second largest trade partner of Pakistan in South Asia.

“Our potential was $2.5 billion but our bilateral trade was stuck up at only $388 million despite signing the Free Trade Agreement”, he added. He told that Sri Lankan exports to Pakistan were only $64 million and he intends to enhance it to a reasonable level. He said that Pakistan had inked its first Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Sri Lanka providing duty free access to each other.

He said that Pakistan imported 10 million tons of black tea under this agreement which reflects our close relations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan