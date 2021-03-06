Police lodge case on dancer’s manhandling

PESHAWAR: Police have lodged a case after a local dancer complained that a local and his accomplices tortured her during a dance party in Regi the other night.

An official said a dancer named Wafa approached the Regi Police Station that she along with other dancers had come for a party in Regi the other night. She said that in the meanwhile one Mansoor and his girlfriend tortured her after exchange of harsh words. She said another friend of Mansoor was making video when she was being tortured that was later made viral on social media. Police have lodged a case and started Investigation.