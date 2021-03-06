Witness testifies in Paragon case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by March 18. PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court. The Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the hearing and recorded statement of a witness Muhammad Bakhsh. However, prosecution sought time to record the testimony of another witness in the case which was granted.

Interestingly, the judge remarked that the prosecution was waiting for tomorrow evening and questioned that what is going to happen tomorrow. At this moment, Saad Rafique’s counsel Amjad Parvez commented that is prosecution’s contract ending tomorrow. To which, bureau’s prosecutor replied that only Saad Rafique can tell what is going to happen tomorrow. Khawaja Saad Rafiqe concluded this interesting conversation by saying that he knows what will happen tomorrow.