Gen Bajwa visits Zarb-e-Hadeed training area

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert.

He was briefed about conduct modalities of the two-week corps level exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed. The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among infantry, mechanized forces, combat aviation, surveillance platforms, army air defence and artillery while operating within defensive operation cycle of a corps.

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of the participating troops, Gen Bajwa expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps. “Excellent training and commitment enhance operational capability for an effective response to all threats and challenges,” the COAS emphasised. Later, he visited the logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.