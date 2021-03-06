Authority to establish Food Analysis Lab in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan has said the authority is going to establish a modern Food Analysis Laboratory in the provincial capital, for which PC-1 has been prepared.

Also, two mobile labs would be established on the divisional level in the province, he stated in a meeting with industrialists in Hattar Industrial Association Office at Haripur. Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the establishment of the labs would help the authority to analyse food items in a timely manner, which would further improve their efficiency and ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

He added that the food safety authority was not established for policing purposes, but its mission is to improve the quality of food items with the cooperation of the public and business community.

He said the authority was focusing on digitalisation to bring further transparency in its operations.

He said the cooperation of the business community is of paramount importance in the elimination of adulteration in food sector in the province. He said the authority was also introducing a proper mechanism for the medical screening tests of food handlers, and soon a laboratory would be established, through which the screening tests of the food handlers would be streamlined.