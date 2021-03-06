30 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 30 patients died from COVID-19 while another 860 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 5,510, while confirmed cases reached 175,051 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,092 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,370,828 in the province. Around 759 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 163,752 in the province.