Covid-19 kills six more as another 228 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 228 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 4,411 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Friday that 9,872 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 228 people being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,055,116 tests, which have resulted in 259,391positive cases, which means that 2.3 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.7 per cent in Sindh. He said that 6,169 patients are currently under treatment; 5,855 in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 306 at hospitals, while 277 patients are in critical condition, of whom 42 are on life support.

The CM said that out of the 228 fresh cases of Sindh, 114 have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 52 from District East, 13 from District South, six from District Central, 20 from District Korangi, 21 from District West and two from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 13 new cases, Sujawal seven, Sanghar 25, Thatta 3, Jamshoro eight, Tando Muhammad Khan 2, Ghotki four, Larkana four, Shikarpur four, Naushehroferoze three, Jacobabad five, Sukkur two, Umerkot four, Khairpur two, Matiari four, Badin nine and Dadu eight, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government.