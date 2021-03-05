close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Sugar mills record lost in fire

Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

LAHORE: Furniture and precious official record of sugar mills were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in an office at Large Taxpayer Zone on Thursday.

The cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. It may be noted here that record of sugar mills was kept in the audit zone of Large Taxpayer Unit.

