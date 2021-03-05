tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is a poor country and can’t afford the expenses of parliamentarians – separate cars, security and palatial residence. To cover these expenses, the rich ruling elite keep imposing heavy taxes on people who find it difficult to meet expenses.
We need to change our system of governance. We need to introduce a system which doesn’t create problems for people.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi