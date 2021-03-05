close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
March 5, 2021

A poor country

Newspost

 
March 5, 2021

Pakistan is a poor country and can’t afford the expenses of parliamentarians – separate cars, security and palatial residence. To cover these expenses, the rich ruling elite keep imposing heavy taxes on people who find it difficult to meet expenses.

We need to change our system of governance. We need to introduce a system which doesn’t create problems for people.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

