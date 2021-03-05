PSL suspended after 7 Covid cases discovered

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was suspended on Thursday after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The Twenty20 competition, which started on February 20, was put on hold “with immediate effect”, a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said. “The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition,” a statement on the PCB website said.

The PCB “will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides”, it added.

The seven players included Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed, England’s Tom Banton and Mohammad Faizan, who represents Lahore. Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian withdrew from the competition over fears of catching the virus and planned to fly out on Thursday.

The coronavirus has proved yet another hurdle for the Pakistan Super League, which is now in its sixth edition but was held entirely in Pakistan for just the first time last year. Previous editions were hosted wholly or partially by the United Arab Emirates over security fears following the deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

Last year, three play-offs and the final were cancelled after England’s Alex Hayles showed symptoms of Covid-19. The games were rescheduled to November and held behind closed doors, when Karachi Kings won the title.

Last week, the government announced plans to loosen restrictions and immediately allowed 50 per cent of crowds in PSL matches, raising it from the previous 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, active Covid cases stood at 17,117 after 1,519 more people tested positive for the virus during the 24 hours leading to Thursday. Sixty-four patients have died during the period, 61 of whom were under treatment in hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Some 1,994 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 211 of whom were on ventilators. Islamabad and Lahore were both leading the country in the occupancy of ventilators, at 35 per cent, followed by Multan 21 per cent and Peshawar 16 per cent.

Gujrat, meanwhile, was leading in oxygen beds occupancy with 94 per cent, followed by Peshawar 39 per cent, Islamabad 26 per cent and Lahore 25 per cent. A total of 585,435 cases were detected since the beginning of the outbreak, while 13,076 had died.