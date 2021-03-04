4th International PATS Competition underway

RAWALPINDI: The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 was on Wednesday underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) near Kharian.

The participating teams so far had taken part in endurance test, hideout occupation and rehearsed quick tactical level battle drills, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Team Spirit competition was being held under very challenging environment, aimed at evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the participating teams. The participants would take part in the most challenging enduring march and water obstacle crossing events today.

Meanwhile, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday released the video teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day celebrations on 23rd March in order to commemorate the day with renewed spirit.

The 15-second video teaser highlights different visuals of historic moments of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s address to the processions during Pakistan Movement, Minar-e-Pakistan, military parades of various Pakistan Day celebrations, children holding national flags and singing national songs, youth holding largest national flag and rallying with it in streets.

The teaser at its culmination highlights the logo of this year’s 23rd March celebrations with the slogan One Nation One Destiny and 81 years of indomitable resolve (pledged by the forefathers of the nation for a separate and sovereign homeland free from colonial rule).