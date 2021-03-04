Kuwait forms new govt

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah greenlighted on Wednesday the Gulf country’s new cabinet after the previous one resigned just a month into its mandate amid disputes with parliament.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who was re-appointed as prime minister in January, shortly after the government quit, was again tasked with forming the new one. The cabinet members were sworn in before the emir on Wednesday, reported the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).