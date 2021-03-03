Irrigation land: First phase of removal of encroachments completed

SUKKUR: The commissioner Hyderabad said all efforts are being taken to remove encroachments from the irrigation land and the first phase was about to end. The commissioner said a successful anti-encroachment drive could not be possible without the coordination among all stakeholders but there needed to be some improvement at the Taluka level. Nominating the additional deputy commissioner-I as focal person, he said in order to achieve the maximum results, the anti-encroachment drive would be supervised by a high ranking officer of the district administration. In a meeting, the chief engineer irrigation, Haji Khan Jamali, briefed that the encroachments were being removed from the irrigation canals, including Wadhu Wah, Akram Wah, Phuleli Wah and other canals, which would be completed.