PTU demands academic year from April 1

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded the government reconsider its decision to start the academic session from August 1, 2021.

PTU general secretary Rana Liaquat Ali and others observed that the academic session should start from April 1 instead of August 1 as smart syllabus (accelerated learning programme) was almost complete and there was no point in delaying the start of academic year. They said that by starting the academic session on August 1, the next academic session would last only for seven months.

They further said that many private schools had already started new academic session and warned that the ongoing enrolment drive would also suffer because of the delay in the start of new academic session. It is pertinent to mention that SED Punjab on March 1 had issued notification vis-à-vis commencement of academic year from August 01, 2021 till March 31, 2022 would be for all public and private schools across the province.