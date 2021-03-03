This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, to the unprofessional attitude of the traffic police. Last Friday, when I was going to the market, the traffic wardens that were deployed at the railway crossing stopped me. I greeted them politely, but they talked to me in a harsh tone. In the meanwhile, the wardens stopped another bike and pushed the riders so hard that they fell off their motorcycles.

Almost all successive governments had promised that they would introduce police reforms once they’re in power. However, no government has taken any steps in this regard. It seems that in our country the colonial mindset still persists to this day. Where exactly are we heading?

Ammar Mujahid

T T Singh