Political infants jubilant over SC verdict: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said some political infants are jubilant over the Supreme Court verdict about the Senate election, adding that the opposition is habitual of distributing sweets without reading the court decisions.

Addressing a press conference outside the Punjab Assembly here on Monday, she said it was hoped that the SC verdict would help overcome horse-trading in the Senate election. She said the PM was committed to maintaining sanctity of the upper house of the parliament and the SC had also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure it. The special assistant said the transparent election mechanism would gain public support and sanctity and credibility of the parliamentary institutions would be ensured.

She said those claiming no long march after March 3 would have to eat a humble pie as horse-trading would come to an end. The SC had put the ball in the ECP court, and now the Commission was duty-bound to take necessary measures. She said the media should educate people about the role of state institutions in a correct perspective. Dr Firdous said the SC had agreed with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf proposal to rid the Senate election of corrupt practices. Now the ECP should check horse-trading and its credibility could be improved by using technology, she added.

The special assistant said if the opposition did not want horse-trading, why it was opposing transparency in elections. The SACM said the government wanted to play its constitutional role by facilitating the ECP. She said that difficult decisions had to be taken to strengthen democracy. The government had played its role while the opposition was trying to hoodwink people, she added.

Dr Firdous said Maryam Safdar should beg pardon from the nation over her continuous lies, and she should bring her foreign assets back to Pakistan. She said many opposition parliamentarians often meet the Punjab chief minister, but the PTI nominated its candidates from Punjab according to its share. Dr Firdous advised the PDM to nominate its candidates if it has a required number of parliamentarians, adding that the opposition should avoid winning the election from back doors.