CM blasts Opp for ‘anti-state agenda’

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that opposition is engaged in preposterous agenda of weakening the country as PDM does not care about the progress and development of the country but to protect their vested interests.

In a statement here Sunday, the chief minister said that national economy was on the right path and the country had been put on the road to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Despite COVID-19, business activities are being speedily restored. People want progress and prosperity, not chaos, he added.

The opposition, by spreading anarchy, is trying to hinder the process of development, he said adding there was no room for the politics of chaos and anarchy in the present situation. Those who are engaged in the politics of chaos should display better senses. Neither Pakistanis will be hoodwinked by these reckless elements nor will they allow anyone to create obstacles to the process of development and progress.

Usman Buzdar said that those who were trying to spread chaos in the country had been exposed. He warned that every plot made to interfere into the national development would be foiled. The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been given the mandate of five years and the government will complete its tenure. The intriguers have faced defeat in the past and would face the same fate in future. The government has always answered the opposition’s negative tactics with public service. The PTI government is taking the country towards sustainable development as a number of steps have been taken during two and a half years for the public welfare.

The chief minister said that simplifying the government affairs had significantly reduced expenditures.

National resources were ruthlessly wasted on exhibitory projects by the former rulers in the past adding that tradition of misuse of national resources has been curbed. The national exchequer is the trust of the people and now the same will be spent only for their welfare and betterment. He said that our direction is right and intention is good. He asserted that Pakistan would move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, no matter how much rejected elements create hurdles. We will remove every obstacle to the way of real development, he added. People have totally rejected the opposition’s negative politics. Those who are levelling allegations should look into their conscience soaked in corruption. They are doing criticism for the sake of criticism just to get political mileage. Today where there is transparent and honest leadership on the one side, the notorious former rulers are on the other side. People have elected transparency through their votes, he said adding the government had no threat from the opposition. The opposition has disappointed people on every national issue. Opposition utilised all their energies on lip service; 220 million people are knew the double standards of opposition. The opposition should keep this in mind that people cannot be served by issuing statements merely. The PTI leadership is standing beside the people. We were with the people and will remain standing with them in future as well, concluded the chief minister.