We’re not learning from mistakes: Shadab Khan

KARACHI: Hurt by his team’s pathetic batting display against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday night, Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan said that they are not learning from their mistakes.

“For the last two matches we have been making mistakes in batting and are not learning from these,” Shadab said after United were outwitted by Zalmi by six wickets.

“But InshaAllah in next matches we will try not to repeat these mistakes and come as a solid unit,” Shadab was quick to add.

He reiterated that they will try to execute plans in coming matches.

“Our plans are simple. We have not been playing complete 20 overs. We will try to utilise the depth which we have in our batting and perform in coming matches,” Shadab said.

United were bowled out for only 118, the lowest total of the event so far. Zalmi chased the target quite comfortably after losing just four wickets.

He said in T20 cricket every ball is not hit for runs. “The issue is that we are unable to execute our plans which are simple. We have to learn that in T20 cricket there are 120 balls and we don’t need to hit every ball,” Shadab said.

Searching for batting form, Shadab got run out for six on Saturday while batting in the top order which crumbled. Only English batsman Alex Hales showed dominance with the bat, hitting a quick-fire 41 that helped United a bit.

“We were having good partnership and had we prolonged then results could have been different. I got run out but it’s part of cricket,” the leggie said.

Having missed cricket for a few months due to an injury, Shadab said he is coming into rhythm. “For two and a half months I did not play cricket and it’s very difficult to make a comeback, especially in such a big event. But thanks God, my rhythm in bowling is coming back and in batting too I see the ball well but unfortunately could not score runs but will try to perform as an all-rounder in coming matches,” Shadab said.

He said that as a skipper he is learning. “Yes since last season I have been learning to remain calm. I have been learning from seniors and InshaAllah this season desired results will come,” Shadab said. United have four points from three matches.