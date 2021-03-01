SC to announce opinion on Senate open ballot today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce on Monday (today) its position on the Presidential Reference seeking the apex court’s opinion on holding Senate elections through open ballot without a Constitutional amendment.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had reserved its verdict on Thursday after conclusion of proceedings on the reference. Advocate Shajeel Swati, counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had requested the court to announce its opinion by February 28 in order to make relevant arrangements for the Senate elections which are scheduled for March 3.

According to a supplementary cause list issued by the SC, the registrar office has issued notices to the attorney general, chief election commissioner, Senate chairman and speakers of the national and provincial assemblies, advocates general for the four provinces, members of the ECP and others. The opinion will be announced in the open court at 9am.