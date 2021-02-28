2 injured in Bajaur bomb explosion

KHAR: A tribal elder and a police personnel sustained injuries when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Aseel Targhao area in Barang tehsil in Bajaur district on Saturday.

The police said that unknown persons had planted a remote-controlled bomb in the mountainous

Aseel Targhao area, around 40km southeast of Khar, the main town of the tribal district.

They said that the bomb exploded that left two persons, identified Malik Yar Khan, a tribal elder, and Hakim Khan, a police personnel, injured.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for medical treatment.

No militant group or individual had claimed responsibility for the subversive act in the area.

The police have started investigation in the case.

The blast was the second of its kind and had spread fear among the residents.

The residents have demanded the government and law enforcing agencies to take decisive action against the perpetrators and provide protection to the people.

In a similar fashion, a tribal elder, Malik Lal Said, was martyred in a remote-controlled bomb blast in the same area in Barang tehsil last Monday.