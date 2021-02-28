Qalandars name Lamichanne as Rashid’s replacement

KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars have brought in Nepali leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne as a replacement for Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, whose Pakistan Super League (PSL) stint was cut short after being called for national duty, Geo News reported.

“Sandeep Lamichanne will be in the Lahore Qalandars colours once again as he has been drafted in the 2020 edition’s runners-up’s squad as a replacement for Rashid Khan,” said a press release issued by PSL. This will not be Lamichanne’s first time playing for the Lahore team, the 20-year-old leg-spinner had previously played for the Qalandars when he made his debut in the 2019 edition. Unlike Rashid, Lamichanne will be available to the Lahore Qalandars for their entire season.

The Afghanistan leggie had to leave the PSL after featuring in two matches against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Both the matches were won by the Qalandars by four and nine wickets, respectively.

Earlier this week, Rashid thanked the Lahore Qalandars and his fans after leaving the league to play for the Afghanistan cricket team following a brief PSL stint. “Too soon leaving the PSL. But have to attend national duty,” tweeted Rashid along with a few pictures of him in the Lahore Qalandars colours. Rashid thanked his team and fans “for the great support and love”, adding that he will return next year. Lahore Qalandars Manager and COO Sameen Rana thanked the Afghan player for his services to the team, calling him a “true Qalandar”.

“Thank you Rashid Khan for all your efforts and contributions. You are not only a great player but also a wonderful person. You are a true Qalandar for life, wish you all the best for upcoming series against Zimbabwe,” said Rana.—