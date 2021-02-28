Mirpur to go under virus lockdown from tomorrow

By News Desk

MIRPUR: Authorities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Mirpur district on Saturday announced a month-long phased coronavirus lockdown which goes into effect tomorrow (Monday) in a bid to slow down rising infections.

Mirpur has seen 160 of the 297 total Covid-related fatalities, and saw one more person falling victim to the disease and another 46 cases in the 24 hours leading to Saturday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed. A notification issued by District Magistrate Bader Muneer, said there will be a complete ban on the movement and entry of all transport to and from Mirpur district. The entry of tourists into Mirpur will also be prohibited, and all resorts and parks will be completely closed during entire lockdown period.

All private and public educational institutions, as well as business concerns of essential services — including banks — will remain closed for the first two weeks of the lockdown. Pharmacies and fuel stations will be exempt and will be functional round-the-clock under the already announced standard operating procedures in AJK.

General stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairies, gas and meat shops will remain open only on Tuesday and Friday from 6.00am to 7.00pm during the lockdown period.

All marriage halls have also been ordered to close for a month to “combat the pandemic that was found constantly rising from this district”. Hotels have also been ordered closed for wedding parties and other gatherings.

Authorities took the step in view of the apprehensions of the spread of the epidemic, as precautionary measures under Epidemic Disease Act XXXVI-1958. The District Magistrate has directed ensuring strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs during and after the lockdown period, and violators have been warned of legal action.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s active infections stood at 21,554 after 1,315 more people tested positive for the virus during the day, according to the NCOC. Thirty-three patients died, 16 of whom were on ventilators.

Around 220 ventilators were occupied across the country. Lahore still topped the country in ventilators occupancy with 35 per cent full, followed by Islamabad 30 per cent, Peshawar 21 per cent and Multan 18 per cent.

Gujrat, on the other hand, was leading in oxygen beds occupancy with 61 per cent occupied, followed by Peshawar 34 per cent, Mirpur 23 per cent. Lahore and Islamabad both had 22 per cent of its beds full.

A total of 578,797 cases were detected, 544,406 people have recovered, while 12,837 have died since the epidemic began.