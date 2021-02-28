PIA introduces discounted domestic fares

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan's International Airlines (PIA) has introduced special domestic fares with the arrival of spring season.
PIA has announced special discounts on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore fares while it has reduced domestic fares for senior citizens. The one-way fare will be Rs 7,500 while the one-way discounted fare with 40-kg goods will be Rs 8,500.
The new domestic fares will be implemented immediately by the national airline. For the promotion of tourism, fares have been reduced, said a spokesperson for PIA.