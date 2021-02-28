A way out of chaos

Political chaos in Pakistan is not something new. We have been through this for decades. This is why the political chaos of today isn’t really surprising for people. One would like to ask the opposition whether it has any road map for making the country prosperous. According to the opposition, Pakistan is facing so many troubles. This statement is not entirely wrong, However, what remedies do the opposition have to deal with these crises? Or are they just chanting slogans for their own sake? This creates so many doubts. Are these political parties struggling for national interest or for their own personal benefits? How are they sure that everything will get better once they’re in power? The political parties don’t have a long-term approach to tackle the country’s problems. What should be the way forward? Instead of getting involved in political rhetoric, the parties ought to focus on performance and on improving governance. All parties should come up with an effective plan to tackle the present challenges.

Saad Ullah

Peshawar