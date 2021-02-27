Teachers demand time scale from eligibility date

Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education on Thursday notified the grant of higher Time Scale (HTS) of 81 lecturers of Federal Government colleges Islamabad. According to notification, 33 male and 48 female lecturers of BPS-17 has been granted HTS of BPS-18.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had recommended the HTS in its meeting held on January 19, 2021. The notification ironically affirms that the HTS would be effective from January 19, 2021, instead of the eligibility date of each teacher according to his/her length of service which is the violation of time scale formula. The time scale formula illustrates that a BPS-17 teacher will get HTS of BPS-18 if he/she has served 5 years in BPS-17.

“It is ridiculous that a lecturer who joined the education department in 2007 is being granted the HTS with a lecturer who joined the department in 2016,” pointed out a lecturer of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4.

She regretted that this is the violation of time scale formula and a loss of those eligible for the grant of HTS in 2013.A lecturer lamented that the cases of teachers whose contract service was regularised in 2011 had been deferred even after they had fulfilled the required length of service for HTS.