NUML, MoFA ink accord

Islamabad : Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in languages and translations.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar observed the MoU signing ceremony held at NUML here on Friday.

The MoU was signed by the Pro-Rector Resources and Planning/DG NUML Brig Muhammad Badr Malik and Saima Sayed Director General Strategic Communication Division MOFA. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NUML were also present at the occasion.

While exchanging views with Rector NUML, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that NUML is playing a vital role in promoting bilateral relations with other countries by way of teaching their languages and hosting international students. He added that this MoU is an acknowledgement of languages and translation expertise of NUML.

The foreign minister opined that the power of language is sharpen than the sword, therefore, NUML in that context is doing a commendable job in enabling government officials and people from across Pakistan and foreign countries in developing language proficiency.