Shikoh brothers shine as Sindh Amateur Golf tees off

KARACHI: Hamza Shikoh fired a superb round of 71 to take a slim one-shot lead in the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

The young Hamza was in top gear during the opening round of the three-day championship as he carded the best round of the day to attain the top place on the leader-board.

In second place is Hamza’s elder brother Arsalan Shikoh, who carded a par round of 72. The seasoned Arsalan was in full flow on the front nine finishing it at 33 (-3). But he was unable to maintain the momentum on back nine (39).

In third place is the duo of CAS amateur champion Saim Shazli and the experienced M.A Mannan, who are both at 75. They are followed by Col Habibur Rehman and Lt Cdr Saeed Khattak (76). Behind them is the duo of Omar Bayat and Saad Habib (78).

In the ladies event, Abiha Hanim (82) took a one shot lead over her sister Danya Syed (83) and Aania Farooq (83).

The tournament is being hosted by Sindh Golf Association in support of the Shukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.