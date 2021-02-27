Polio vaccination’s 2nd round from March 1

LAHORE: Punjab Polio Programme is all set to organise second round of special polio campaign using Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) in three districts of the province, including Lahore from March 1 (Monday).

According to a handout, an important meeting, chaired by Punjab polio programme in-charge Ms Sundas Irshad, was held in this regard to review arrangements for the special campaign. The participants, including provincial monitors and officials of the Punjab polio programme, were informed that campaign would be held in 113 selected union councils of Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab polio programme head said that seeing polio epidemiology and its possible impact on children, 87 high risk Union Councils (UCs) of Lahore have been made part of the campaign. While 16 UCs of DG Khan and 10 UCs of Rajanpur have been included in the special campaign.

Vaccine, face masks and sanitizers have been provided to all districts, said the head of the polio programme. Punjab had reported 14 polio cases in 2020. While in 2019, the provincial tally stood at 12. Out of the 26 polio cases in two years, 17 have been reported from Lahore (7), DG Khan (9) and Rajanpur (1).

“In order to protect more children from the disease, the Punjab government has planned the special campaign. All children will be provided one dose of fractional IPV free-of-cost in the second round”, read the handout.

Ms Sundas Irshad said IPV was given through an injection by a trained vaccinator at the designated health facility or health site/camp.

“IPV together with the OPV is the best combination to boost immunity. This means that not only individual children are better protected from polio virus, but also it means that they are less infectious towards other children and the community is better protected against polio”, she added.

“Children should continue to receive OPV whenever it is offered. Extra doses of OPV will only strengthen the child’s immunity against polio”, she said. Punjab polio programme has assigned 9,000 workers to the campaign who will register and mobilise communities, in addition to vaccinating children at the outreach and fixed sites.