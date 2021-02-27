Indo-Pak agreement on ceasefire victory of peace: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed the India-Pakistan agreement on full compliance of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) the victory of peace and said if India abide by the agreement, it would be a giant leap towards a peaceful future.

Problems can only be solved through dialogue, not through war. The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions for strengthening Pak-India relations and establishment of peace.

Talking to the media after an event at Governor’s House on Friday, he said Imran Khan had been advocating peace and better ties with all the neighbouring countries, including India, since when he took oath as of his office. But, unfortunately, India always showed bellicosity and belligerence.

“Today, if India has agreed to a full ceasefire with Pakistan at all sectors, including the LoC, it is the victory of peace and Pakistan’s narrative,” the Punjab governor said. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said India must put an end to the massacre of innocent Kashmiris and the inhumane lockdown in Kashmir should also be lifted.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, “Pakistan has always advocated peace, not war, but we want to make it clear once again that the enemy should not consider it as our weakness. Our armed forces will give a befitting response to the enemy’s aggression.” India should stop sponsoring terrorist organisations in Pakistan, and support peace, he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab governor lauded Pakistan Army for its successful operations against terrorists in South Waziristan and said the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism would always be remembered. The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army will not go waste. The terrorists and their facilitators will be wiped out and Pakistan will become a cradle of peace, he said.