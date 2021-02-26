Hamza’s arrest was a kidnapping for ‘cooperation’, says Saad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader, former federal minister and Member National Assembly Khwaja Saad Rafique has said the arrest of Hamza Shahbaz was a kidnapping for ‘cooperation’.

He said Yusuf Raza Gilani was the unanimous candidate of the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to the media on the occasion of his appearance in an accountability court here Thursday, he said it was too early to say anything about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) notice, sent to Maryam Nawaz, but the house of cards would shatter soon.

He said the time of the selected government has been completed and they will be sent packing soon.