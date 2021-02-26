AWKUM’s 8 sacked officials await final decision

PESHAWAR: Procedural delays and possible interference at certain levels are hampering the provision of justice to the sacked officials of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM).

According to sources, the eight officials of the university were removed from service by the University Syndicate in its 30th meeting in June last year.

The employees submitted an appeal for a personal hearing with KP Governor Shah Farman, who is also chancellor of the public sector universities. It was accepted and the personal hearing was held in November 2020.

During the personal hearing, all the officers defended their position and the university administration tried to justify the action taken against the officials, the sources said.

The sacked officers included Ibrar Hussain, former deputy provost of AWKUM, Dr Qadar Bakhsh, (ex) professor, Institute of Business Studies and Leadership, AWKUM, Arshur Rahman, former additional treasurer, Dr Salimullah Khan, a professor at Department of Pharmacy, Dr Junaid Athar, assistant professor, Arshad Sohail, former deputy director, administration, Shafeequllah Kakakhel, additional treasurer, and Pir Asfandyar, ex-deputy registrar.

A total of 11 allegations mostly pertaining to recruitments had been levelled against the sacked officials, who defended their position against each allegation.

The committee headed by the governor and consisting of secretaries of all the departments’ concerned concluded: “The appellants presented and defended their case before the personal hearing committee with all documentary proofs while the vice-chancellor was unable to comment on any point.”

After the personal hearing, the case was put up for a final decision, but its hasn’t been taken even after nearly four months.