MoU to promote awareness about thalassemia

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday for promoting the awareness about thalassemia and voluntary blood donation.

The MoU was inked between the Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology and the Frontier Foundation Peshawar at a ceremony. Both would work jointly for the development of Management Information System and website for the Frontier Foundation for the purpose. SUIT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Saleem ur Rehman and Chairman Frontier Foundation Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem signed the MoU.