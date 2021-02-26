MoU to promote awareness about thalassemia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday for promoting the awareness about thalassemia and voluntary blood donation.
The MoU was inked between the Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology and the Frontier Foundation Peshawar at a ceremony. Both would work jointly for the development of Management Information System and website for the Frontier Foundation for the purpose. SUIT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Saleem ur Rehman and Chairman Frontier Foundation Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem signed the MoU.