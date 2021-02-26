Food authority in Islamabad stressed

Islamabad: Parliamentarians attending a media event here on Thursday made a commitment for early regulation of a food regulatory law for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Two bills on the subject are pending in the Senate and the National Assembly.

The event was a media orientation on safe food in ICT and was organized by TheNetwork for Consumer Protection with support from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Nousheen Hamid was the chief guest on the occasion. As a government representative of the Health Standing Committee, she highlighted the importance of food fortification, maternal and child health and iodine deficiency and its adverse impacts on the masses. “These issues must not be ignored; this a matter of public interest which must be brought to light and the process for the establishment of the relevant authority must be expedited,” she said, assuring that she would flag the matter in the Senate as well.

Senator A. Rahman Malik also joined the session and insisted on the importance of consumers and their rights. He discussed the dismal situation of issues related to hygiene and unmonitored production and consumption patterns. expressed willingness over the early and successful passage of the bill for the formation of the ICT Food Authority. He also emphasized that issues regarding halal foods will not be resolved until there is a representative body to cater to these complaints and a system of redress is created for consumers.