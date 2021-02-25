CJCSC, UAE forces chief discuss Kashmir, Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI: General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on a two-day official visit to UAE, called on Lieutenant General Hammad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithy, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces. The CJCSC also held separate meetings with all Chiefs of tri-services. During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional scenario, particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan. The dignitaries also deliberated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue forging deeper strategic ties. Chairman JCSC also visited International Defence Exhibition & Conference and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. General Nadeem visited the stalls established by different organiations and the participating Pak Naval Ships. Chairman JCSC lauded the efforts of these organizations in showcasing Pakistan’s indigenously manufactured defence equipments at global level.