Indoor weddings to be allowed from March 15

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to ease some of the coronavirus restrictions that it earlier put in place after carefully reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment).

The NCOC added that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary.

According to a statement issued in this regard, provinces can, however, enforce targeted NPIs where required, depending upon disease prevalence in a given area or sector.

Following are some of the decisions taken by the NCOC. • Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks;

• Condition of 50 percent work from home removed for office employees;

• Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 15, 2021, with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place;

• Indoor dining allowed from March 15, subject to a review on March 10;

• Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed with strict COVID-19 SOPs with effect from March 15;

• Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured;

• From a health perspective, the conduct of local bodies and cantonment board elections may be planned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the end of May or early June 2021.

• Spectators' attendance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Pool matches to be increased to 50 percent from the current 20 percent. Whereas, full attendance will be allowed for play-offs with stringent COVID-19 SOPs in place

