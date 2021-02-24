LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday appreciated the services of Amjed Ali Noon, Chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman who resigned a couple of days ago in protest against 'political interference', but was directed by the prime minister

to continue in his office. "You have made extensive efforts to improve the cleanliness system and restored the lost credibility of the company," the CM said in the meeting.