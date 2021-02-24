Dacoit killed in police ‘encounter’

MULTAN: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ at Jalalpur Pirwala Sadar area here on Tuesday. Reportedly, four dacoits were looting citizens at Kotla Chakar when the police rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, a dacoit later identified as Babar alias Babri, was killed on the spot. The police claimed that the dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. Meanwhile, a dacoit was also injured during a police encounter on Shujatpur Road in City police limits. Three dacoits opened fire at the police party which reached there where they were looting people. To it, the police retaliated. Later, a dacoit identified as Munir alias Maliki was injured. The accused was wanted in several heinous nature cases.