Fiery knock by Haider, Kohler enable Peshawar smash Multan

KARACHI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit a superb 53 off 32 balls and a late eight-ball 24 not out from Haider Ali guided the former champions Peshawar Zalmi to their first win when they defeated Multan Sultans by six wickets in their second round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Tuesday night. Chasing 194 to win, Zalmi needed 21 from the last two overs. However, Haider Ali hit debutant pacer Shahnawaz Dhani for two glorious sixes and Shoaib Malik (11*) also smacked a six in the same over which fetched 24 runs to make Zalmi home with six balls to spare after losing four wickets. Haider struck two sixes and two fours in his fiery knock. English batsman Kohler was the main architect of Zalmi’s win as he did a fine job with a superb 50. The right-hander smacked six fours and one six. He added 77 runs for the second wicket stand with Imam-ul-Haq, who got run out for 39-ball 48, smacking five fours. Imam, who was dropped on 36, earlier, also provided a good platform to Zalmi when he added 57 for the opening stand with Kamran Akmal who struck two sixes and five fours in his quick 24-ball 37.

Shahnawaz Dhani, who removed Rutherford (15) and Kohler in the 17th over to make the game interesting, finished with 2-44 in four overs. Leggie Usman Qadir claimed 1-29 in four overs.

Earlier English batsman James Vince hit 84 and skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with a solid 41 to enable Multan Sultans to post 193-4. After losing Chris Lynn (1) early, the duo added 82 runs off just 53 balls for the second wicket stand which is also a record partnership for Multan for the second wicket in the entire history of the PSL so far.

It was young left-armer Mohammad Imran who broke the dangerous partnership by getting rid of Rizwan, held by Imam-ul-Haq at point. Rizwan hammered three fours and two sixes in his 28-ball productive knock. James, who looked too solid, then added another 71 runs off 41 balls for the third wicket association with hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood who fell for a quick-fire 21-ball 36. Sohaib, who was caught by Kamran Akmal off Saqib Mahmood while going for a pull, smacked two huge sixes and four fours in his fantastic knock. Sohaib also hit Wahab Riaz for three successive fours in the 12th over of the innings.

When Sohaib fell Multan were 159-3 in the 17th over. James then fell in the 19th over, held by Mohammad Irfan at short square-leg off English bowler Saqib Mahmood.

James, whose 50 came off 39 balls, smacked three sixes and nine fours in his 55-ball excellent knock. This was the third fifty from James in his PSL career and also his highest score in the brand.

South African Rilee Rossouw remained not out on eight-ball 14, smacking a flat six off Wahab Riaz and one four. Saqib Mahmood was the most impressive of Zalmi’s bowlers as he kept tight line and length, finishing with 2-36 in his quota of four overs.

Mohammad Imran, who opened the bowling for Zalmi, was the most economical as he ended with 1-24 in four overs. Tall Mohammad Irfan got 1-41 in four overs.

It was another bad day for Wahab Riaz who faced merciless punishment as the left-armer conceded 51 runs in four overs. Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (0-40 in 4) also failed to impress.

Multan’s fifty came off 39 balls, 100 in 71 balls and 150 in 96 balls. In power-play Multan were 46-1. In the last five over Multan scored 54 runs. This was the second successive loss for Multan.

Kohler was declared as man of the match.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi brought in Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mohammad Irfan in place of Amad Butt and Ravi Bopara who had some niggles. Multan replaced Sohaibullah and Mohammad Umar with Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dhani.