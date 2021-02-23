Two ordinances, 10 reports presented in NA

ISLAMABAD: Two ordinances and 10 periodical reports of the standing committees were presented in the National Assembly on Monday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance 2020 and the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021. He also presented the report of the 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award for the period of July December, 2019.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Defence, a committee member, Riaz Pirzada, presented the report of the Committee on the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presented report of the Committee on the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020. Ten periodical reports of as many standing committees were presented in the House.