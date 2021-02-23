NAB chairman reviews progress on sugar subsidy scam

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday directed the combined investigation team (CIT) of NAB to complete investigations into the sugar subsidy scam in a transparent, independent, impartial and professional manner.

Chairing a meeting here, he expressed his satisfaction on the sugar subsidy scam report. He directed the CIT to get details of the audit reports of the companies, and financial matters related to sugar subsidy scam from the Securities and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to ascertain facts about the case. The meeting reviewed the ongoing investigations on sugar subsidy and was attended by NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general, director general operations, NAB Rawalpindi director general and senior officers. Javed Iqbal directed all concerned to provide ample opportunity to the persons and departments concerned as per law so that references could be filed against the responsible persons/ departments for receiving subsidies illegally and the looted billions of rupees could be retrieved as per law. The meeting was apprised that the CIT comprising two investigation officers, financial experts, legal consultants and forensic experts, additional director and relevant director/case officer were investigating the scam, while NAB Rawalpindi DG was supervising the investigation.