Parliament represents people’s aspirations: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the parliament represented the aspirations of the people and the government strongly believed in strengthening the legislature.

He observed this during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on the Prime Minister here Monday, says a PM House statement. “Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the ongoing parliamentary issues in the National Assembly,” it said. Separately, Planning Minister Asad Umar also briefed the prime minister on the process of the ongoing development projects in Sindh.