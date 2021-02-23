Directorate set up for LDA City apartments

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has constituted a directorate for fast-track execution of project for construction of 4,000 residential units under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments. The newly-established directorate will be called Directorate of Housing XII which will function under the administrative control of the Additional Director General (Urban Planning).

The directorate will be responsible for sales, marketing and estate management of the apartments. An officer of grade 19 will be posted as director, officer in grade 18 will be posted as deputy director, while two grade 17 officers will be posted as assistant director in this directorate, besides other staff as required.

Meanwhile, a public hearing on the Environmental Impact Assessment report of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project was held at Sports Complex, Johar Town. Environmentalist and Water Affairs Specialist Muhammad Riaz gave a briefing on the project. He informed the participants that the design for the apartments project has been developed under environmentally friendly features.

He told the participants about LDA City New Pakistan Apartments and said that 4,000 apartments were being constructed in the initial phase. Furthermore, spokesman for Ravi Urban Development Authority SM Imran has said that international investors and companies have expressed immense interest in the Ravi Urban Development Project which has been declared as ‘national project’ by PM. He said China Road and Bridge Corporation has submitted their unsolicited offer for developing the Sapphire bay, Zone- 3 sizing 2,300 acres

In a letter to Imran Ameen, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority, China Gm Company has asked CEO RUDA that his company wanted to participate in the RUDA Development project. Chinese company (CRBC) has been interested in the RUDP from outset and had also prepared the feasibility report of the project in early 2014. They have expressed their strong commitment to make this project a masterpiece of construction whilst expecting a quick response from RUDA on this offer.