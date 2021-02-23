Dr Yasmin Rashid urges doctors to treat patients with care, respect

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid took oath from the students of first-year of MBBS class at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

The minister said, “The students of Fatima Jinnah Medical University are taking oath to serve humanity. This is a prophetic profession. Almighty Allah has chosen you to serve humanity. You are your parents deserve congratulations for this honour. The service of doctors is compared to that of a prophet. A doctor must be inspired by great ideals to serve humanity. Saving one life is like saving humanity. A doctor’s services cannot be equated with any monetary gains. People are remembered for their services to humanity and not for their riches. Abdus Sattar Edhi made his name only by service to humanity.”

She said, “Fatima Jinnah Medical University has been and will remain proud alma mater of many great doctors. Graduates of this university are serving across the world in leading institutions. Students get quality education in public sector institutions with taxpayers’ money. Those getting educated from state resources must serve humanity. Doctors must treat patients in government hospitals with great care and respect. Good behaviour of doctor provides half the treatment to patients. A doctor is like a candle of light for patients. Take your profession as worship. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar we are trying to provide maximum possible facilities to people. The 650-bedded new Quaternary Hospital is under construction at the Ganga Ram hospital in Lahore.”

FJMU VC Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shirin Khawar, Professor Dr Muhammad Nadeem, Dr Noreen Akmal, Professor Dr Muneeza Qayyum, Dr Farrukh Jamal, Dr Aliya Zahid, Dr Adina Shamsi, Dr Shamsa Hamayun, Professor Zohra Khanum, Dr Abdul Hameed, faculty members and other staff participated in it. Pro vice-chancellor Dr Shirin Khawar thanked the minister and introduced the students with faculty members. VC Amir Zaman highlighted the contribution of FJMU to the medical field.