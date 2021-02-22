close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Education in Pashto language stressed

Peshawar

Bureau report
February 22, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khpalwaak Pakhtunistan Ghurzang on Sunday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to introduce Pashto as a medium of instruction for the Pakhtun children as that was needed for their socio-economic development.

The demand was made as the office-bearers of the organization gathered at the Peshawar Press Club along with children to mark International Mother Language Day.

The children wearing colourful traditional dresses carried placards as they gathered at the Press Club to call for attention to the Pashto language.

The placards were inscribed with different slogans which highlighted the importance of the Pashto language and culture along with demanding steps for their promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, the office-bearers of the organization criticized the undue stress being laid on the English language while imparting education to children at schools.

They said it had been proven that a child learns easily in his or her mother language. The speakers said the United Nations had acknowledged the right to education in the mother tongue.

The speakers said it was the right of the Pakhtun children to be imparted education at schools in their mother language.

