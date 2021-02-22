University of Malakand holds QC training session for teachers

CHAKDARA, Lower Dir: Quality Enhancement Cell, University of Malakand organized a one day training session for faculty members of affiliated colleges regarding Quality Assurance in Higher Education at Conference Hall, Department of Education of the university.

According to a press release, resource persons of the training sessions were Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman, Advisor Quality Assurance Higher Education Department and Imran Ullah Khan Marwat, Director Quality Assurance, HED Peshawar.

Director QEC University of Malakand Dr Nasiara Karim welcomed all the participants for attending the event and highlighted the importance of quality assurance in higher education.

Resource persons discussed various functions of QECs in HEIs, feedback mechanism implementation in colleges, concept of self-assessment reports and governance procedures implementation. The resource persons gave a detail presentation on maintaining quality education in colleges and various methodology used for quality in higher education.

Prof Dr Gul Zaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand expressed that University is committed to ensure quality education in its affiliated colleges along with its main campus quality assurance. He further ensured full cooperation and facilitation to faculty members of the colleges.

The participants appraised the resource person for outstanding learning session and thanked University QEC team for arranging the training sessions with a request for such training in future as well. At the concluding ceremony chief guest Prof Gul Zaman, VC and Director QEC presented shield to resource persons and distributed certificates among the participants.