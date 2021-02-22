Rizwan’s fifty powers Multan to 150-8

KARACHI: Skipper Mohammad Rizwan hammered a superb 71 as Multan Sultans set a 151-run target for former two-time champions Islamabad United in their opening game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

Rizwan carried his explosive form he had in the T20 series against South Africa recently into the PSL and hammered delightful strokes towards all corners of the ground.

Rizwan, who brought in his 50 off 31 deliveries, took the whole batting line-up along as he was involved in a few crucial partnerships that enabled his side post a fighting total on a tricky pitch.

Rizwan added 48 runs for the second wicket stand with English batsman James Vince who fell for 17-ball 16 which had one six and one four.

Rizwan, who hit eight fours and two sixes in his 53-ball knock, then added 35 for the third wicket association with South African batsman Rilee Rossouw who belted a brisk 14-ball 25, striking two sixes and two fours. In the 11th over of the innings Rilee hit leggie Shadab Khan for two successive sixes and that over fetched 18 runs. After losing a few quick wickets afterwards Rizwan then stitched 32 runs for the sixth wicket association with Carlos Brathwaite (22*) before himself falling prey to Wasim in the 19th over. This was the second fifty from Rizwan in the PSL history in his 36th game. His previous best was 50 not out. Brathwaite, the West Indian, faced 14 balls, having smacked two fours and one six.

Debutant paceman Mohammad Wasim turned out to be the star performer for United as he captured 3-29 in his quota of four overs which also included the prized scalps of Rizwan, Shahid Afridi (0) and Sohaib Maqsood (2).

He was ably backed by English paceman Lewis Gregory with 2-31 in four which also carried the wickets of James Vince and Khushdil Shah (7).

Hasan Ali (1-16) kept a tight economy rate with Faheem (1-27) and Shadab (1-33) also finishing among the wicket-takers.

Multan’s 50 came off 42 balls and their 100 in 74 deliveries. In the power-play Multan scored 39 while the last five overs also produced 39 runs.