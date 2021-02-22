Dialysis set-up by AAKF at Lahore’s Services Hospital near completion

LAHORE: The renovation of a new three-storey setup for dialysis patients in the nephrology department of the Services Hospital is near completion where patients suffering from kidney diseases would be getting medical facility under the auspices of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation.

The dialysis wards equipped with modern facilities are being prepared for the treatment of patients for which 36 modern machines of dialysis have reached Lahore from Germany while the construction work is in full swing. Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan visited the Services Hospital Saturday to review this welfare scheme and inspected the ongoing work where he directed to complete it as soon as possible so that dialysis facility could be available to the needy patients immediately.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said all these 36 machines would be installed and the number of machines would be increased after the completion of new block by the Foundation. He added that all medical services will be provided free of cost for dialysis patients while the AAK Foundation will look after all their needs as well. He said the Foundation will also provide beds in these wards so that patients can be facilitated to the maximum.

He said Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation is providing welfare services in health, education and various fields while in natural calamities like earthquakes and floods it also gives full support to the people and this Foundation does not receive donations from any other institution or person.

The minister was briefed on the necessary matters by the Services Hospital administration. It was appreciated that millions of rupees are being spent by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation on this welfare scheme which would provide vital medical assistance to hundreds of patients on dialysis.