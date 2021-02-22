Big Three are ‘cyborgs of tennis’, says beaten Medvedev

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MELBOURNE: A flummoxed Daniil Medvedev said he was still looking for ways to short-circuit the Big Three "cyborgs of tennis" after his heavy defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday.
The Russian came into the decider on a 20-match winning streak but he ran into a brick wall in the world number one, who won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to claim his ninth Australian Open title and third in a row.
It left Medvedev, 25, a leading member of the next generation, wondering how to overcome Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have 58 major titles between them.