Big Three are ‘cyborgs of tennis’, says beaten Medvedev

MELBOURNE: A flummoxed Daniil Medvedev said he was still looking for ways to short-circuit the Big Three "cyborgs of tennis" after his heavy defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The Russian came into the decider on a 20-match winning streak but he ran into a brick wall in the world number one, who won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to claim his ninth Australian Open title and third in a row.

It left Medvedev, 25, a leading member of the next generation, wondering how to overcome Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have 58 major titles between them.