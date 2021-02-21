Four injured on Hazara Expressway road mishap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Four persons sustained injuries when a motorcar plunged into a ravine in Ichrian area on Hazara Expressway on Saturday.
The driver of the car, which was on its way to Mansehra from Battagram, couldn’t hold control over the steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.
The Rescue 1122 officials rushed the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom two of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.In another incident, a man was injured in an accident on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in Kotkay area.
The Rescue 1122 officials shifted him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.