Four injured on Hazara Expressway road mishap

MANSEHRA: Four persons sustained injuries when a motorcar plunged into a ravine in Ichrian area on Hazara Expressway on Saturday.

The driver of the car, which was on its way to Mansehra from Battagram, couldn’t hold control over the steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The Rescue 1122 officials rushed the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom two of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.In another incident, a man was injured in an accident on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in Kotkay area.

The Rescue 1122 officials shifted him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.